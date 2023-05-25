NJ beaches 'ready for summer season'

article

With Memorial Day Weekend almost upon us, New Jersey's beaches are ready and prepared for the influx of visitors.

"Our coastal beaches, lakes and state parks are ready for the important summer tourism season," New Jersey Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette said at a State of the Shore event in Asbury Park on Thursday.

"The DEP and our many partners at the local level have been working hard to get ready for the season and will continue to do so all summer long, so that residents and visitors can enjoy a safe and carefree summer. Whether you plan to visit the Jersey shore or spend time at one of our beautiful lake communities, it’s shaping up to be a fantastic summer, so let’s get outside and have a wonderful time," LaTourette said.

The State of the Shore is an annual event updating the public on beach readiness and coastal water quality. Ocean water quality heading into the weekend was said to be excellent.

A mild winter, along with sustained state and federal efforts to maintain the state's beaches through beach nourishment mean that the Garden State's beaches will be in good contrition all across the state.

During the 2022 season, water quality was monitored at 193 ocean, 20 bay, and 7 river stations. One ocean beach and one bay beach were closed for one day each due to exceedances of the bacterial standard.



