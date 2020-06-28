NJ Attorney General investigating death of man in police vehicle after arrest

The Office of the Attorney General of New Jersey has announced that it is investigating the death of a 51-year-old who died Saturday morning after being arrested outside of a police substation in Totowa.

Authorities say the man was arrested at roughly 11:30 a.m. and placed into the back of a police vehicle when he suffered an undetermined medical emergency. Troopers and paramedics administered medical aid, and the man was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, where he was pronounced dead just after 1 p.m.

The man’s identity has not yet been released. The attorney general's office is required by law to investigate all civilian deaths resulting from an encounter with law enforcement or while the person is in custody.

With the Associated Press.