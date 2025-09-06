NJ Attorney General investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Jersey City

The Brief The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred in Jersey City on Friday. A male civilian was killed in the incident, which took place on John F. Kennedy Boulevard. By law, the case will be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports an indictment against the officers involved.



The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office has launched an investigation into a deadly police-involved shooting that happened on Friday afternoon in Jersey City. A man was killed in the incident.

What we know:

The shooting happened on September 5, 2025, at 1:23 p.m. on John F. Kennedy Boulevard, according to a release by the Attorney General's Office.

The victim, a man, died from his injuries. Authorities are not releasing his identity or the identities of the officers involved at this time.

Under a 2019 New Jersey law, the Attorney General’s Office is required to investigate any person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer. The law also mandates that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports an indictment against the officer or officers involved.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is being released at this time, according to the AG's office.