Two women were found with apparent gunshot wounds to the head near the Atlantic City, NJ boardwalk, and police have since charged a man with murder and attempted murder.

Officers responded on Thursday around 4:40 a.m. to the area of Main Avenue and the boardwalk for a report of two women severely injured. Officers found the two women in the area of the jetty.

According to police, Carley Elbert, 32, of Sewell, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 29-year-old woman from Pleasantville was conscious and suffering from multiple injuries, police said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Both women appeared to have been shot in the head, investigators say. The official cause and manner of Elbert’s death is pending an autopsy.

Investigators say their investigation led them to Philadelphia, PA, where they arrested Gregg Page, 34, and charged him with murder, attempted murder and related offenses. Ryan Schenck, 30, and Ramir Schenck, 27, were also arrested and charged with hindering apprehension in connection with the case.

All three suspects are awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

FOX 29 Philadelphia helped contribute to this report.