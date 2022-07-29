NJ asking residents to conserve water amid statewide drought

article

New Jersey officials are asking residents to conserve water as the state continues to undergo abnormally dry conditions, with some counties considered to be undergoing a moderate drought.

While the state's Department of Environmental Protection says that current water demands are being met and that New Jersey's water systems are capable of handling periods of low precipitation, continuing hot and dry conditions could exacerbate water supply problems.

"Now is the time for New Jersey to be especially mindful of water usage and proactively moderate our consumption," said Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn M. LaTourette. "Although our reservoirs and other indicators are healthy, persistent hot and dry weather coupled with the high water demands of summer can quickly impact water supply. Simple steps, like reducing lawn and landscape watering, go a long way in preserving our water supplies and avoiding the necessity of significant restrictive measures."

According to the National Drought Mitigation Center, the majority of Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, and Union Counties are all undergoing "moderate drought" conditions, while parts of Essex and Hudson Counties are facing the same.

A large part of the remainder of the state is considered "abnormally dry."

More information about the status of New Jersey's water supplies can be found at www.njdrought.org,