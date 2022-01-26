NJ apartment fire leaves 5 hospitalized, 2 are children

An apartment building fire in Passaic, New Jersey has left five people in the hospital, including two children, according to authorities.

There is currently no word on the injuries to the victims.

The fire is under control, but dozens of families are now looking for a place to stay after the building had to be evacuated.

Officials say the fire started late in the afternoon on the building's first floor, but currently, there is no word on the cause.

