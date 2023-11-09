Nikki Giovanni's poetry takes center stage in HBO's 'Going To Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project'

Nikki Giovanni is one of the most celebrated poets, and one of the foremost authors of the black arts movement - writing about civil rights and growing up in America as a black woman - from her own perspective.

Now her words are going from paper to the big screen in a new HBO Documentary: "Going To Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project."

The film is directed by Fort Green residents, the married filmmaking duo: Joe Brewster and Michèle Stephenson, who spent seven years crafting the documentary.

FOX 5’s Ryan Kristafer spoke with the filmmakers in Brooklyn to learn how Giovanni spoke her truth through poetry.