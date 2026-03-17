Nike unveils new USA soccer team jerseys for 2026 FIFA World Cup

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The Brief Nike revealed new "Stars & Stripes" jerseys for U.S. national soccer teams ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The designs feature bold flag-inspired elements and were created with player input. The kits will debut in upcoming matches, with full rollout leading into the tournament.



After months of speculation and leaked images circulating online, U.S. Soccer and Nike have officially unveiled the 2026 World Cup kits — confirming the designs fans had already been buzzing about.

What we know:

Nike and U.S. Soccer introduced new home and away jerseys for both the U.S. men’s and women’s national teams as part of a unified "Stars & Stripes" identity.

The home jersey features a bold red-and-white stripe design meant to resemble a waving American flag, paired with navy accents.

The away kit takes on a darker look, using a navy or obsidian base with subtle star patterns and red detailing.

USA defender Tim Ream in the ‘Stripes’ kit. (Photo by Andrea Vilchez/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images)

Both kits (jerseys) will be worn by the USMNT and USWNT, marking a unified design across all U.S. national teams.

The new designs were developed as part of a player-led initiative, with athletes providing direct input on the look and feel of the kits.

The USA's away kit in closer detail. (Photo by Andrea Vilchez/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images)

The backstory:

The new designs draw inspiration from past U.S. soccer uniforms, including iconic looks from the 1994 World Cup and more recent "Waldo" stripe kits.

The redesign also comes after criticism of the 2022 World Cup jerseys, with players playing a larger role this time in shaping the final look.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ DETROIT, UNITED STATES - JUNE 18: WORLD CUP 1994, Detroit; USA - SCHWEIZ (USA - SUI) 1:1; Thomas DOOLEY, Eric WYNALDA, Paul CALIGURI/USA (Photo by Lutz Bongarts/Bongarts/Getty Images)

What they're saying:

Nike and U.S. Soccer emphasized that the kits are meant to reflect national identity and pride while also improving performance.

The uniforms incorporate advanced materials designed to improve airflow and comfort in varying conditions.

Nike unveils new U.S. soccer team jerseys for 2026 FIFA World Cup. (Photo U.S. Soccer and Nike)

What's next:

The U.S. men’s national team is expected to debut the new kits in upcoming international friendlies, while the women’s team will wear them in matches later this year.

Fans will also be able to purchase both authentic and replica versions of the jerseys ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Nike unveils new U.S. soccer team jerseys for 2026 FIFA World Cup. (Photo U.S. Soccer and Nike)

Where you can buy the new shirt

Fans will be able to purchase the new jerseys at thousands of retail locations nationwide, including Dick’s Sporting Goods, Rally House and Scheels, as well as online through Soccer.com and the official U.S. Soccer store. The expanded rollout — one of the largest in U.S. Soccer history — is expected to make the kits more accessible than ever ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.