Nicolas Cage as Dracula photos

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Nicolas Cage attends the premiere of "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" during SXSW on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for SXSW)

Nicolas Cage attends the premiere of "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" during SXSW on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for SXSW)

NEW YORK - Photos of actor Nicolas Cage dressed as Dracula for his new role have caused a stir on social media.

Cage is starring in the horror-comedy Renfield in a remake of the Bram Stoker classic.  His co-star is Nicholas Hoult.

The plot centers on Renfield, who is Dracula's henchman, and their relationship.

People showed on-set photos from New Orleans.  In a tweet, the entertainment publication said that Cage was "out for blood" in his new role.

Cage told Variety's Awards Circuit podcast in December that he wants to bring "something new" to the character.

Renfield is scheduled to be released in theaters on April 14, 2023, by Universal Pictures.

Ben Schwartz, Adrian Martinez, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Bess Rouss also star in the film.

It is directed by Chris McKay and written by Ryan Ridley.