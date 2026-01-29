From Trinidad to Queens: Nicki Minaj’s immigration story, Trump ties and gold card

The Brief Nicki Minaj, the Trinidad-born rapper raised in Queens, has faced new questions about her citizenship after revealing she obtained President Donald Trump’s $5 million "gold card," which makes holders eligible for permanent residency and eventual citizenship. Minaj has grown increasingly vocal in her support of Trump over the past year, appearing at White House and conservative events and praising the president after previously criticizing his immigration policies. Her political shift has drawn scrutiny of past statements and controversies involving close family members, even as Minaj says it is "OK to change your mind."



Nicki Minaj, the Trinidad-born rapper who rose to fame repping Queens, New York, is drawing renewed attention for her growing public support of President Donald Trump and questions surrounding her immigration status after receiving the "Trump Gold Card."

What we know:

Minaj, one of the most commercially successful female rappers of all time, posted an image of the card on X this week with the caption, "Welp…," prompting widespread speculation about whether she is a U.S. citizen and how her recent political alignment with Trump began.

The Grammy-nominated artist has not said whether she has already obtained citizenship.

Several years ago, however, Minaj publicly described herself as having entered the United States illegally as a child.

"I just got tired of being pushed around ... then you realize 'I have something inside of me that’s stronger than what's out there'", adding, "In a world that doesn't want us to think, we will think. By ourselves, on our own." — Nicki Minaj at Turning Point USA (Dec. 2025)

Is Nicki Minaj a U.S. citizen?

Minaj has not confirmed that she is a U.S. citizen, and neither she nor the White House has released documentation clarifying her current status.

In a resurfaced 2018 Facebook post, Minaj wrote that she came to the United States from Trinidad at age 5 without legal authorization.

"I came to this country as an illegal immigrant @ 5 years old," she wrote at the time, condemning Trump’s zero-tolerance immigration policy that led to the separation of more than 5,000 children from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The post described the fear of family separation and urged the administration to reverse the policy.

More recently, Minaj suggested she is on a path toward legal citizenship after displaying the Trump-branded immigration card, which she said makes her eligible for permanent residency.

The Trump Gold Card is part of an immigration initiative promoted by the White House that allows foreign nationals to become immediately eligible for permanent residency status.

Under the program, cardholders may apply for full U.S. citizenship after five years.

Trump has said the card would be sold for $5 million and could replace a long-standing investor visa program. He has argued the initiative could generate significant revenue, suggesting proceeds could be used to help pay down the national debt.

Did Nicki pay for gold card?

Minaj says she was given the card free of charge.

The White House has described the initiative as a streamlined legal pathway for immigrants.

Trump publicly celebrated the program this week during a Treasury Department event marking the launch of "Trump Accounts," a savings initiative for newborn children. Minaj appeared onstage during the event and told the audience she was Trump’s "number one fan."

Minaj’s relationship with Trump has evolved significantly over the past year, marking a shift from her earlier criticism of his immigration policies.

In recent months, the rapper has increasingly echoed Trump’s positions, particularly on religious freedom and foreign policy. She shared a post from Trump’s Truth Social account criticizing Nigeria’s government over violence against Christians, writing on X that the message made her feel "a deep sense of gratitude."

"We live in a country where we can freely worship God," she wrote.

Following that post, Minaj was invited to speak at a panel hosted by the U.S. mission to the United Nations alongside U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz and religious leaders. During the discussion, she said she was tired of being "pushed around" and argued that expressing differing viewpoints has become controversial.

Minaj has also adopted Trump’s rhetoric toward political opponents, referring to Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom as "New-scum," a nickname Trump has used.

Timeline:

2018: Minaj condemns Trump’s zero-tolerance immigration policy, describing herself as an undocumented immigrant who arrived in the U.S. at age 5. She posts emotional messages opposing family separations.

2024–2025: Minaj begins publicly engaging with Trump’s messaging, particularly around religious persecution abroad and free speech concerns.

Early 2026: She appears at a Treasury Department event alongside Trump, praising him publicly and calling herself his "number one fan."

Sunday: Minaj makes a surprise appearance at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Arizona, a conservative gathering memorializing late activist Charlie Kirk. She praises Trump and Vice President JD Vance as "role models" for young men.

During an onstage interview with Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk’s widow and current leader of Turning Point USA, Minaj addressed backlash from the entertainment industry and said she has not been deterred.

"I didn’t notice," she said. "We don’t even think about them."

She also acknowledged her shift in views, telling the audience, "It’s OK to change your mind."

Minaj has also faced criticism over legal cases involving close family members.

Her older brother, Jelani Maraj, was sentenced in 2020 to 25 years to life in prison after being convicted of predatory sexual assault. A jury found Maraj guilty in 2017 of repeatedly raping an 11-year-old girl at his Long Island, New York, home, according to the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office.

In 2020, Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, was arrested and later pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender.

Federal authorities said Petty knowingly failed to register after moving to California, a requirement under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. Petty had previously been convicted in New York of attempted rape in a separate case.

Why you should care:

Minaj’s alignment with the Make America Great Again movement has drawn attention given her previous opposition to Trump and her influence within pop culture.

The rapper, best known for hits such as "Super Freaky Girl," "Anaconda" and "Starships," has been nominated for 12 Grammy Awards and commands a massive global fan base.

Her recent appearances alongside conservative leaders may further cement her standing within the movement, even as questions remain about her immigration status and the timeline for any potential citizenship application.