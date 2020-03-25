Newsom: Major banks agree to allow Californians to miss mortgage payments for 90 days

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday that most banks have agreed to allow customers to miss their mortgage payments for the next 90 days if they were affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

He then added that Bank of America would only agree to 30 days.

"Families should not lose their homes because of COVID-19," Newsom said, adding in a tweet: "Very pleased that Wells Fargo, Citi, JPMorgan, and US Bank have agreed to a 90 day grace period for mortgage payments for those impacted by #COVID19. A big sigh of relief for millions of CA families."

At a news conference, Newsom added in person to Bank of America directly: "I hope they will reconsider and join the banks who are doing the right thing."

Newsom outlined many other facts that have affected California because of the outbreak.

Some of those data points include:

Since March 14, one million Californians have filed for unemployment.

The state is starting to receive equipment for health care providers and the sick, including another 100 million masks and 150,000 new test kits.

He credited Virgin Airlines founder Richard Branson for committing to filling a 747 airline with items and supplies to land in Oakland.

As of Tuesday afternoon, approximately 27,650 tests had been conducted in California. This includes the latest numbers California has received from commercial and private labs. At least 15,554 results have been received and another 12,100 are pending.

Also as of Tuesday, there were 2,102 positive coronavirus cases in the state. Of those, 40 people had died.

For the latest on the state’s COVID-19 response, visit cdph.ca.gov.

