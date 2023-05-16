Newburgh man arrested for DWI twice in 3 hours

A man from Newburgh, New York was arrested for DWI twice in three hours, state police said.

First incident

According to state police, Tito Vinza-Vinza, 38, was first seen on May 14 at around 4:16 a.m. on Broadway driving a gray 2007 Ford F150.

He was stopped after he drifted into the opposite lane, state police said.

Vinza-Vinza refused to provide a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC).

He was charged with DWI and issued an appearance ticket returnable to the City of Newburgh Court on Friday, June 23.

Second incident

Then, he was seen three hours later around 7 a.m. on First Street.

State police said it was determined he was impaired by alcohol, and he was subsequently arrested.

Vinza-Vinza had a BAC of .09.

He was released again on an appearance ticket returnable to the City of Newburgh Court on Friday, June 23.