Doormen find naked newborn baby with umbilical cord outside NYC apartment: police

A newborn baby was found by two doormen in Chelsea overnight Thursday, according to police.

The boy was found on the sidewalk alone around 3 a.m. in front of 515 West 23rd Street in Manhattan.

The baby was not injured but was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

It's unclear how the boy got there or how long he was outside for.

So far, no one is in custody and the incident remains under investigation.