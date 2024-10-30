Newborn baby found dead outside Bronx building: NYPD

A newborn baby was found dead outside a building in the Bronx on Wednesday, police said.

Police responded to a 911 call at 11:15 a.m. that a newborn baby was found unconscious and unresponsive in the rear of a building on St. Lawrence Avenue.

EMS responded, and the newborn baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The identity of the deceased is pending family notification.