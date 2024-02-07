Newborn found abandoned in Yonkers apartment building hallway

A search is underway for the parents of a newborn baby girl found abandoned Tuesday night in the hallway of a Yonkers apartment building, police said.

Police found the baby, only a few days old, around 8:30 p.m. inside the hallway on the first floor of the building located on Chestnut Street.

According to police, the child was wrapped in a towel when she was found inside the multi-unit building.

"Right now, the Yonkers Police Department isn't necessarily concerned with criminality," First Dep. Chief Joseph Monaco said. "What we're concerned with is locating mom, or either of the parents, making sure that they're OK, and trying to find out and get to the bottom of why this infant was abandoned."

The baby was transported to a hospital for further evaluation, and said to be in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made. The Yonkers SVU is handling the investigation.