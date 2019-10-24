Newark’s Ironbound Stadium is back in the game

It’s been 32 years since anyone stepped on the field at Newark’s Ironbound Stadium. Once home to East Side High School’s football team, the field closed in 1987 after the federal government tested the soil and found it to be contaminated.

For decades, the 4,500-seat stadium had been used as a dumping ground and left coaches and students with no place of their own to practice or host games.

But now, the renovated stadium is home to a soccer, football and baseball field, along with a playground, an indoor swimming pool and an ice rink.

The stadium will hosts its first homecoming football game in September 2020.