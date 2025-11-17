Newark Winter Village returns with skating, igloos, go karts, more

article

The Brief The open-air festival brings ice skating, go-karts, and a cozy marketplace to downtown Newark. Visitors can reserve heated igloos for private dining experiences with local food and drinks. The family-friendly event highlights community, comfort, and local business during the holiday season.



Newark’s annual Winter Village is back, transforming downtown into a festive open-air destination for visitors of all ages.

The seasonal attraction offers ice skating, go-karts, private heated igloos, and a marketplace featuring local food and craft vendors, all set against the backdrop of the city’s skyline.

Newark Winter Village tickets

Guests can reserve tickets online for timed skating sessions or rent private igloos for small gatherings.

Adult skate rentals are $15, while children 16 and under can skate for $10.

Those who bring their own skates pay $10 for rink access.

Ice skating, igloos, go karts

Igloo rentals start at $50 for a standard space and $75 for an XL option, while go-kart rides are $20 per person.

The event is entirely outdoors, and organizers encourage visitors to dress warmly.

Winter Village reservations

Reservations are required, and no cash is accepted on-site. Upon arrival, guests check in at the welcome tent before heading to their scheduled activity. Heated igloos are cleaned and aired out between uses to maintain a comfortable, safe environment.

Alongside the skating rink and activities, the Winter Village marketplace showcases local businesses offering food, beverages, and handcrafted goods. Visitors can enjoy hot chocolate, coffee, and other seasonal treats from Newark-based vendors, with curbside dining options available throughout the venue.

For more information or to make a reservation, guests can visit the Newark Winter Village website.