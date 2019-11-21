Newark wants food for homeless brought to churches instead of park

For the growing homeless population in Newark, getting something to eat is the highlight of their day.

But what the city wants to stop are the dozens of homeless people who gather at Peter Francisco Park behind Penn Station waiting for good Samaritans to give them a meal.

The alternative proposed by the city is to have drop-off locations, specifically three churches, for organizations and people to bring food. But those left on the streets say the city shouldn't tell someone who wants to help not to.

The city government is hoping this new program will work.

A meeting is set for Thursday night in the East Ward. City officials will talk with 15 independent groups who feed the homeless and hope they can come up with a better dignified plan, which is set to be announced next week.

