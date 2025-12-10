2 dead, 2 injured in Newark shooting: Essex County Prosecutor's Office
NEWARK - Two people are dead after a shooting in Newark earlier tonight, officials say.
2 dead, 2 injured
What we know:
The Essex County Prosecutor's Office has confirmed that two individuals died in a shooting that took place in Newark around 8:30 p.m. earlier tonight, Dec. 10.
Two other individuals were injured in the shooting, but their injuries are not critical.
This is an ongoing investigation.
What we don't know:
The identities of both the four affected individuals and the shooter are currently unknown.
The whereabouts of the shooter are also unknown.
The Source: This article includes information provided by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.