2 dead, 2 injured in Newark shooting: Essex County Prosecutor's Office

Two people are dead after a shooting in Newark earlier tonight, officials say.

2 dead, 2 injured

What we know:

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office has confirmed that two individuals died in a shooting that took place in Newark around 8:30 p.m. earlier tonight, Dec. 10.

Two other individuals were injured in the shooting, but their injuries are not critical.

This is an ongoing investigation.

What we don't know:

The identities of both the four affected individuals and the shooter are currently unknown.

The whereabouts of the shooter are also unknown.