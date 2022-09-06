Newark Public Schools open with mask mandate still in place

Tuesday was the first day of school for Newark Public Schools and unless most school districts, teachers and students will still be required to wear face masks.

The district says that masks are required at all times when entering district facilities, locations, and properties. The school board says the decision came at the recommendation of the city's health department.

Other COVID-19 measures like temperature checks, health screenings, and coronavirus testing have been eliminated.

The school district says that enrollment increases are at the highest ever in the city.

Newark has hired 600 new teachers this year. The school district says it is still looking to hire more teachers to fill vacancies.