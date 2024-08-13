Newark, NJ police shoot driver in stolen car

Two police officers were injured after shooting a driver in Newark on Monday night, the New Jersey Attorney General's office said.

It happened at approximately 8:34 p.m. when two Newark police officers noticed a stolen SUV parked on Clinton Place near the intersection of Hawthorne Avenue.

The Attorney General's office said officers found a man parked sitting in the passenger seat. Then officers came up to the car, detained the man, and then a second man exited a nearby store and got in the driver's seat.

Officers attempted to detain the man in the driver's seat, and he moved the car backward and then forward, hit the police car and smashed into a nearby elementary school, the Attorney General's office said.

One police officer shot at the car and killed the driver, the Attorney General's office said.

The Attorney General's office said the car then drove forward across the street, onto a sidewalk and crashed into a building, and then into unoccupied vehicles parked along the street.

One of the men has a gunshot wound, and his identity has not been released. One officer suffered a sprained ankle.

The officers were taken to University Hospital where they were treated for minor injuries and released. The driver was also taken to the hospital where he is in critical but stable condition, the Attorney General's office said.

The New Jersey Attorney General's office is currently investigating.