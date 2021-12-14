Newark police officer shot; suspect arrested

A Newark police officer who was shot on Tuesday night was expected to recover, according to an official.

The officer was shot near 14th Avenue and 14th Street at about 8:35 p.m.

The cop suffered a non-life-threatening injury. He was taken to University Hospital for treatment and is in stable condition, according to Catherine Adams, a spokesperson for the city's Public Safety Department.

Newark Public Safety Director Brian O'Hara commended the officers for "their bravery in facing an armed suspect," according to Adams.

Officers took a suspect into custody and recovered a gun.

Video from SkyFOX showed a heavy police presence in the area of the shooting.

