Newark planning three-phased reopening plan

The city of Newark is reopening in two-week phases, beginning on June 1. The city has seen a steep decline in COVID-19 cases, down to just 6,930 as of May 21, leading to officials announcing that they will allow businesses to resume operations again, however, those that reopen are being strongly advised to restrict the number of employees working at one time.

“All faith-based services will occur virtually or via teleconference in this phase one, recreation centers, parks and playgrounds will remain closed, block parties and special events will remain on hold, information centers will be established in each ward and 3-1-1 will be expanded to include a dedicated COVID-19 information hotline,” Mayor Ras Baraka said.

The plan to reopen the city will include a color-coded map detailing requirements for residents venturing out in public. The first phase of reopening will begin on June 1. If numbers continue to fall, Phase 2 will begin June 14, with Phase 3 beginning two weeks after that.

However, Baraka has stressed that the reopening pan will not ensure residents will not get sick, it only ensures that the city and its hospitals can manage infections.

Finally, Baraka said that one of the city's biggest problems is curbside business, with people trying on clothing and shoes on the sidewalk in front of businesses. While Baraka said that he understands that people are trying to keep their businesses alive, he says that something must change in order to keep people safe while accomodating businesses.