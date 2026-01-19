1 killed in officer-involved shooting in Newark, according to NJ attorney general

article

The Brief Officers from the Newark Police Department came across several individuals near Ross Street and Evergreen Avenue shortly after 1 p.m. earlier today. One of these officers fired his weapon, striking two of the individuals, who were taken to University Hospital in Newark. One of the two was pronounced dead shortly after. None of the officers were wounded.



An officer-involved shooting turned fatal in Newark earlier today, Jan. 19, according to New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin.

1 killed in officer-involved shooting

What we know:

Officers from the Newark Police Department came across several individuals near Ross Street and Evergreen Avenue shortly after 1 p.m. earlier today.

One of these officers fired his weapon, striking two of the individuals, who were taken to University Hospital in Newark. One of the two was pronounced dead shortly after.

The other civilian is receiving treatment. None of the officers were wounded.

The Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability is investigating the shooting.

His identity, and those of other civilians and officers involved, are not being released at this time.

What we don't know:

The identity of the officers and the two individuals have not been disclosed.

Any potential cause for the shooting is unknown.