Flights resume after engine failure causes paused arrivals at Newark airport, FAA reports

The Brief Flights have resumed after an aircraft emergency paused some arrivals to Newark Liberty International Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration reports. A flight heading to West Palm Beach at 5:43 p.m. earlier today, Feb. 18, immediately returned to the airport due to engine failure, Port Authority tells FOX 5 NY . Flights have now resumed.



Flights have resumed after an aircraft emergency paused some arrivals to Newark Liberty International Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration reports.

Flights temporarily suspended, now resumed

What we know:

A flight heading to West Palm Beach at 5:43 p.m. earlier today, Feb. 18, immediately returned to the airport due to engine failure, Port Authority tells FOX 5 NY.

The plane landed safely. There are no injuries reported at this time.

Flighs out of the airport have now resumed.

JetBlue provided a statement to FOX 5 NY:

"On Wednesday, February 18, JetBlue flight 543 from Newark (EWR) to West Palm Beach (PBI) returned to Newark shortly after takeoff following a reported engine issue and smoke in the cabin. The aircraft landed safely, and customers and crewmembers evacuated using the aircraft’s slides.

Safety is JetBlue’s top priority. We are focused on supporting our customers and crewmembers and will work closely with the appropriate federal authorities to investigate what occurred."

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown what caused the engine failure.