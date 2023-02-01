Girl, 5, killed in Newark hit-and-run crash; father and sister injured

A 5-year-old girl was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Newark that also left her father and younger sister with injuries, authorities said.

The crash happened Tuesday evening at the intersection of 6th Avenue and North 9th Street, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

According to authorities, the girl’s father and younger sister were taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. A vehicle description was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.