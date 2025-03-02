Newark fire rips through homes, displaces dozens and injures 2 firefighters

The Brief Dozens of people have been displaced after a massive fire ripped through several homes in Newark early Sunday morning. A fire captain and a firefighter suffered injuries. It is unclear what caused the fire.



Dozens of people have been displaced, and two firefighters were injured after a massive fire ripped through several homes in Newark, New Jersey early Sunday morning, officials said.

What we know:

Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda said the fire broke out at approximately 1:14 a.m.

Firefighters responded to a call about a fire involving residential buildings at 181-183, 185, 187, and 189 Woodside Avenue.

Officials reported that the fire intensified into a three-alarm blaze before being brought under control at 6:10 a.m.

A fire captain was taken to University Hospital after suffering a head injury and a firefighter was injured.

The American Red Cross told FOX 5 that at least 56 people were affected by the fire. The Red Cross said their disaster volunteers will assist these families.

What we don't know:

Newark Department of Public Safety’s Arson Unit is investigating what caused the fire.