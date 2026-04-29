Arrest made in connection to Newark car crash that killed elderly woman
NEWARK - A Newark man has been arrested in connection to the recent car crash that killed an elderly woman, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.
Arrest made
What we know:
Aides Benites Rivera, 45, has been charged with second-degree leaving the scene of a fatal accident, the prosecutor's office reports.
Preliminary findings indicate that Rivera was reportedly driving the pickup truck that hit a parked vehicle outside Ivy Hill Laundromat in Newark,
Ruth Benjamin, 81, was sitting at a table near the laundromat's entrance when she was hit.
The Source: This article includes information provided by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.