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Arrest made in connection to Newark car crash that killed elderly woman

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Published  April 29, 2026 4:57pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY
Woman killed in 2-car crash in Newark

Woman killed in 2-car crash in Newark

A fatal two-car crash in Newark has killed one woman, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

The Brief

    • A Newark man has been arrested in connection to the recent car crash that killed an elderly woman, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.
    • Preliminary findings indicate that Aides Benites Rivera was reportedly driving the pickup truck that hit a parked vehicle outside Ivy Hill Laundromat in Newark,
    • Ruth Benjamin, 81, was sitting at a table near the laundromat's entrance when she was hit.

NEWARK - A Newark man has been arrested in connection to the recent car crash that killed an elderly woman, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

Arrest made

What we know:

Aides Benites Rivera, 45, has been charged with second-degree leaving the scene of a fatal accident, the prosecutor's office reports.

Preliminary findings indicate that Rivera was reportedly driving the pickup truck that hit a parked vehicle outside Ivy Hill Laundromat in Newark,

Ruth Benjamin, 81, was sitting at a table near the laundromat's entrance when she was hit.

The Source: This article includes information provided by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

Crime and Public Safety