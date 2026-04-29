Arrest made in connection to Newark car crash that killed elderly woman

The Brief A Newark man has been arrested in connection to the recent car crash that killed an elderly woman, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office. Preliminary findings indicate that Aides Benites Rivera was reportedly driving the pickup truck that hit a parked vehicle outside Ivy Hill Laundromat in Newark, Ruth Benjamin, 81, was sitting at a table near the laundromat's entrance when she was hit.



A Newark man has been arrested in connection to the recent car crash that killed an elderly woman, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

Arrest made

What we know:

Aides Benites Rivera, 45, has been charged with second-degree leaving the scene of a fatal accident, the prosecutor's office reports.

Preliminary findings indicate that Rivera was reportedly driving the pickup truck that hit a parked vehicle outside Ivy Hill Laundromat in Newark,

Ruth Benjamin, 81, was sitting at a table near the laundromat's entrance when she was hit.