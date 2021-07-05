Newark Airport briefly evacuated

article

There were some scary moments at Newark Liberty International Airport on Monday morning.

One of the terminals was evacuated on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

A passenger apparently exited through a security door in Terminal C. Alarms sounded as Port Authority Police responded.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

Witnesses said people were running from the building. Some even barefoot because their shoes were off at security checkpoints when a small panic ensured.

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Airport officials say everything was back to normal after a short period of time.

WATCH FOX 5 NEWS: