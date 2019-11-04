New Yorkers to vote on several ballot questions

Advocates supporting ranked-choice voting rallied on the steps of City Hall on Monday to urge New Yorkers to vote "Yes" on Ballot Question No. 1 on Tuesday. Common Cause New York Executive Director Susan Lerner said that ranked-choice voting will give New Yorkers a bigger voice and make elections fairer.

Ranked-choice voting would mean that the next time you vote in city elections, you would rank up to five candidates in order of preference instead of picking just one candidate.

Supporters argue that ranked-choice will eliminate run-off elections and encourage candidates to branch out to more voters and not just a narrow base of support.

But not everyone is on board. Members of the City Council's Black, Latino, and Asian Caucus also gathered Monday to urge a "No" vote. They argued that communities of color make up a powerful voting bloc in the city and that being able to rank candidates could change that.

The other big-ticket item on the ballot is about police accountability. A "Yes" on Question No. 2 would add two extra members to the Civilian Complaint Review Board, which investigates police misconduct. It would also give the City Council and public advocate more of a say on the appointments.

Three more ballot measures include: expanding the amount of time after leaving service that an elected official can lobby his or her former agency, authorizing a rainy day fund for the city budget, and giving elected officials more time to review land-use projects.

