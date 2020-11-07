New Yorkers take to streets to celebrate Biden victory

Across New York City people took to the streets to clap, cheer and bang pots and pans to celebrate the news that Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States.

On Saturday afternoon, the AP and FOX News projected Biden as winning the battleground state of Pennsylvania by a thin margin after a protracted vote count, netting him 20 more electoral votes, pushing his total to 284 — crossing the 270 Electoral Vote vote threshold needed to win the presidency.

Celebrations could be heard in the East Village, Midtown, and across Brooklyn as the news broke.

The president-elect is expected to address the nation Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.