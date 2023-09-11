New Yorkers remember 9/11 with Day of Service

The USS Intrepid Sea, Air, and Space Museum hosted scores of New Yorkers Monday as part of Day of Service events in acknowledgment of 9/11.

Speaking at The Intrepid, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said "Those who thought they were going to break the spirit of who we are, they learned something extremely different about not only the country in general but specifically about New York City."

The New York City Meal Pack for the non-profit "9/11 Day" has grown to become the largest volunteer service project held in America in observance of September 11.

Jay Winuk co-founded "9/11 Day" six months after the attacks in tribute to those who responded and in honor of those who were killed. This includes his brother Glenn, an attorney and volunteer firefighter/EMT who died in the line of duty when the South Tower collapsed.

Winuk said his brother Glenn "Raced into the South Tower to save lives. So I personally do this in his honor, but Glenn's actions were reflective of the way the whole country came together and did whatever they could on 9/11"

Over 1 million meals for needy NYC families were packed by volunteers from more than 100 Tri-State companies including the Fox Corporation. Day 2 of the event will be held Tuesday on The Intrepid.

The Cantor Fitzgerald Financial firm lost more than 650 employees that day. In what has become a tradition since 2002, the company donates all its global revenues from trading on the anniversary as part of its 9/11 Charity Day.

"A lot of people were not even here on 9/11, everybody's just happy to be together, spending time together and being able to give to charities and helping others," said Spokesperson Allison Lutnick.

New Yorkers looking to save lives in honor of lives lost on 9/11 stopped by New York Blood Center locations also on Monday to give the gift of blood donation.