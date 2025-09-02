New Yorkers react as Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.3B

The Brief New Yorkers are chasing the $1.3B Powerball jackpot after no winner was announced in last night’s drawing. Lines formed early on the Upper East Side as hopeful players grabbed tickets for a chance at the life-changing Powerball prize. Despite slim odds, many New Yorkers say they’d retire, pay off debts, or travel the world if they hit the $1.3B jackpot.



The Powerball jackpot has climbed to a staggering $1.3 billion after no one matched all the winning numbers in Monday night’s drawing.

That hasn’t dampened the spirits of hopeful New Yorkers, many of whom lined up early Tuesday morning for their shot at life-changing money.

At a shop on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, the doors opened at 6 a.m. and the ticket counter quickly saw a steady stream of customers. Some were seasoned players, others were first-timers, but all were united by the dream of becoming the nation’s newest billionaire.

What if you win?

If a player hits the jackpot, they’ll face a decision: take the full payout spread over 30 years, or choose a lump sum. The latter option would amount to about $589 million after taxes. That’s after an automatic 24% federal withholding, an additional 13% in federal taxes, and, in New York, nearly 11% in state taxes.

‘I’d travel the world’: New Yorkers share dreams of winning

The reality is less rosy: since a 2015 rule change, the odds of hitting the jackpot stand at 1 in 292.2 million. Still, New Yorkers keep trying their luck, doubtful yet optimistic.

"Most of the winners are out of state, so I don’t know," one ticket-buyer admitted with a shrug. Still, he couldn’t help but dream: "I’d travel the world with my family. Just enjoy life, the rest of my life."

Others imagined more practical options. "I’d pay off my bills first, share the rest with my family, and then take us all on a trip," one woman said with a smile.

The winning numbers for Monday night’s $1.1 billion Powerball drawing were announced: 8, 23, 25, 40, 53 and red Powerball 5. The Power Play multiplier was 3.

The jackpot remains one of the largest in the game’s history, with a cash option estimated at $498.4 million.

The next Powerball drawing is set for Wednesday night, giving players one more chance to grab a ticket and hope lightning strikes.

What you can do:

Powerball tickets are $2 per game. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. Powerball drawings are also live-streamed on Powerball.com .