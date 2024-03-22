New York primary elections: Early voting begins

Attention New Yorkers: the 2024 voting season is here.

Although the state's presidential election isn't until April, early voting starts this Saturday.

This year will most likely be rematch of the 2020 election between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Other presidential candidates are still on the New York ballot though.

Here's everything you need to know about when and how to vote in New York this election cycle:

Who is running for president in 2024?

Two former presidents, Joe Biden and Donald Trump, are hoping to win a second term.

The New York ballots will also include names of candidates who have ended their campaigns after the filing deadline.

Marianne Williamson and Dean Phillips on the Democratic ballot; and Vivek Ramaswamy, Chris Christie, and Nikki Haley on the Republican ballot.

Click HERE for the current active campaigns in the bid for the 2024 presidency.

When to vote in New York

Saturday is the last day to register to vote and the start of early voting.

Find your borough's Board of Elections office here.

March 23 : New York voter registration deadline, and the last day the city will receive early voter ballots or an absentee ballot by mail

March 23 to 30 : Early voting begins

April 1: Last day for early mail/absentee ballot request deadline (in-person)

April 2: New York Presidential primary and deadline to return early mail/absentee ballot

When is Election Day 2024?

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

What else is on the NY ballot?

For the general election, New Yorkers will also decide on whether to amend the state constitution.

The measure will look closely at New York's Equal Protection of Law Amendment that offers protection that would prohibit discrimination against groups who have been historically trageted.

As of 2024, the Equal Protection Clause prohibits the denial of rights to a person based on "race, color, creed, or religion."

The matter became a concern after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022.

Here's how the vote works:

A vote yes: Supports adding language to the New York Bill of Rights that people cannot be denied rights based on their "ethnicity, national origin, age, and disability" or "sex, including sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes, and reproductive healthcare and autonomy."

A vote no: Opposes adding language to the New York Bill of Rights that people cannot be denied rights based on their "ethnicity, national origin, age, and disability" or "sex, including sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes, and reproductive healthcare and autonomy."

