New York to offer Johnson & Johnson vaccine at 3 sites this week

The U.S. and New York in particular could be on the verge of a significant ramping up of COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

President Joe Biden announced Johnson & Johnson will work together with pharmaceutical competitor Merck to quickly manufacture its recently approved one-dose vaccine. It means there may be enough coronavirus vaccines for all adult Americans by the end of May, two months earlier than anticipated, the president said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the state will be administering Johnson & Johnson's vaccine at all state-run mass vaccination sites eventually, but will first launch a pilot program at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, the Javits Center in Manhattan, and the state fairgrounds in Syracuse. All those places will add appointments and begin operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Yankee Stadium will begin administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Thursday at 8 p.m. The Javits Center will start Friday at 9 p.m. The fairgrounds site will start on Friday at 10 p.m.

Merck to help produce rival J&J's COVID-19 vaccine

New York is supposed to get about 164,800 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week. The Cuomo administration said it decided to distribute this allocation as quickly as possible because the White House COVID-19 Task Force said production will briefly lag after next week's allocation.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is appealing because it can be stored in a refrigerator and only requires one dose. Its listed efficacy rate is lower than the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. But public health officials say that data is somewhat misleading because the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were tested before many of the common variants emerged.

Fauci: Don't compare J&J COVID-19 vaccine to others

Dr. John Whyte, the chief medical officer for WebMD, urges anyone hesitant to take any vaccine offered.

"For severe infections, it's 85% effective. It's 100% effective against hospitalizations and deaths," he said, referring to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. "That's what I am really impressed by. I would encourage people not to delay getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine if they are given the opportunity."

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Pilot Program

These sites will give the J&J vaccine (one dose) separately from the Pfizer vaccine (two doses) during this pilot program.

A medical worker gives a COVID-19 vaccine shot to a Bronx resident at the mass-vaccination site at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y., Feb. 5, 2021. (U.S. Air Force Reserve Photo)

Yankee Stadium (Bronx Residents Only)

1 E. 161 St., The Bronx, NY 10451

Pilot starts: Thursday, March 4

Pilot hours: 8 p.m. – 7 a.m.

Bronx residents can book an appointment online at somosvaccinations.com or by phone at 833-766-6769 (833-SOMOS-NY).

Jacob Javits Center

429 11th Ave., New York, NY 10001

Pilot starts: Friday, March 5

Pilot hours: 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Eligible New Yorkers can book an appointment online at Am I Eligible or by phone at 833-697-4829 (833-NYS-4-VAX).

New York State Fair Site

581 State Fair Blvd., Syracuse, NY 13209

Pilot starts: Friday, March 5

Pilot hours: 10 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Eligible New Yorkers can book an appointment online at Am I Eligible or by phone at 833-697-4829 (833-NYS-4-VAX).

