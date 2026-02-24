New York ticket wins $1 million in Monday’s Powerball drawing, jackpot climbs to $218M
NEW YORK - No one hit the jackpot in the Feb. 23 Powerball drawing, but at least one player in New York matched five white balls to win $1 million, and the top prize now climbs toward an estimated $218 million for the next drawing.
Winning numbers and prizes
The Monday, Feb. 23 Powerball drawing produced these winning numbers:
- White balls: 5, 11, 23, 29, 47
- Powerball: 6
- Power Play: 2X
No ticket matched all five white balls and the Powerball to win the jackpot.
New York $1 million winner
A ticket sold in New York matched all five white balls — but not the Powerball — earning the top non-jackpot prize of $1 million.
There were no winners in the Match 5 + Power Play $2 million tier.
Jackpot and next drawing
Because no one hit the top prize, the jackpot continues to grow. The next drawing on Wednesday, Feb. 25 is expected to feature an estimated $218 million jackpot with a cash option of about $101.6 million.
What's next:
The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 25, with the estimated jackpot rising after Monday’s roll-over. Players can check their tickets against the latest numbers and watch the official draw to see if a jackpot winner emerges.
The Source: This article was written using information from the official Powerball results archive and New York Lottery prize listings.