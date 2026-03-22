New York stores must accept cash payments under new law

The Brief A new law is making it illegal for New York stores to refuse cash payments. Stores also can't charge a higher price for cash payments. Violations could face penalties beginning at $1,000.



Shoppers now have the legal right to choose how they want to pay when checking out at stores across New York State.

What we know:

A new law makes it illegal for a New York food store or retail establishment to refuse cash payments for goods or services. It went into effect on Saturday.

Stores and other retail establishments can no longer require consumers to pay by credit card or use another cashless transaction method. They also cannot charge a higher price for paying with cash.

By the numbers:

Stores that violate the new law will face maximum civil penalties of $1,000 for the first violation and $1,500 for each succeeding violation.

What they're saying:

"New Yorkers have a right to service no matter how they choose to pay," said Attorney General Letitia James. "Businesses cannot deny New Yorkers access to necessities like food and clothing by refusing to take cash, or charging shoppers more for paying in cash. I will not hesitate to enforce this law to protect consumers across our state."

The other side:

The new law does have some exceptions:

Stores do not have to accept bills in denominations above $20.

Stores do not have to accept cash for orders made by telephone, mail, or internet, unless that transaction takes place at the store.

The new law also does not apply if a store provides a device on its premises to convert cash into a prepaid card. However, the store cannot charge a fee or require that the prepaid card be loaded with a minimum amount above one dollar.

What you can do:

Anyone who believes a store is violating the new law is asked to submit a complaint to the New York Attorney General's Office.