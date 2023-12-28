Expand / Collapse search
Tourist dies after falling from cliff while hiking with husband at New York State park

By Bradford Betz and Fox News
Published 
New York
FOX News
article

 Nur Aisyah Binte MD Akbar and her Abdul Rauf Bin Mohd Said. Akbar tragically fell to her death from a cliff at Minnewaska State Park in New York. (Rauf Said/Facebook)

A tourist from Singapore tragically plummeted to her death from a cliff at a New York state park last week while hiking with her husband.

New York State Police troopers were dispatched to Minnewaska State Park in the Town of Rochester just after 1 p.m. on Dec. 22, for reports of an injured hiker.

Investigators identified the woman as 39-year-old Nur Aisyah Binte MD Akbar of Singapore. 

She and her husband, 41-year-old Abdul Rauf Bin Mohd Said, had been hiking on Beacon Hill Trail when they stopped to take photos at the edge of the cliff.

State police said Blinte MD Akbar lost her footing and fell off the cliff, falling approximately 70 feet. Her husband called 911.

NYSP Aviation responded to the scene and hoisted the woman to safety. Bin Mohd Said the medical staff tried to resuscitate her for nearly three hours but were unsuccessful. She was transported to Ellenville Regional Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, state police said.

"My heart is broken into pieces and I don’t know how to piece them back together," Bin Mohd Said in a Facebook post.

The incident remains under investigation.

