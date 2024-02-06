Red alert: Mystery of scarlet squirrels in upstate NY solved

article

You'd think people wouldn't have to be told not to paint squirrels.

And yet, that's exactly what the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is reminding people after the mysterious appearance of bright red squirrels in a Putnam County town.

"Never thought we'd have to say this, but DON'T PAINT SQUIRRELS!" the agency said on social media.

According to authorities, in December, Environmental Conservation Police Officers met with Putnam County SPCA officials about a man on probation who was suspected of painting squirrels red and releasing them in a nearby park in the town of Patterson.

Credit: New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

Officers interviewed the man on January 13, where he admitted to trapping the squirrels and painting them to keep track of the ones that returned to his yard and caused his dogs to bark.

The man was ticketed for violations relating to the trapping, transporting, and liberating of wildlife, and was also charged for mistreatment of animals.