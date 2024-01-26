New York schools using surveillance tech to catch students vaping

Thousands of other students around the country are being caught by surveillance equipment that schools have installed to crack down on electronic cigarettes, often without informing students.

Schools nationwide have invested millions of dollars in the monitoring technology, including federal COVID-19 emergency relief money meant to help schools through the pandemic and aid students' academic recovery. Marketing materials have noted the sensors, at a cost of over $1,000 each, could help fight the virus by checking air quality.

The vape detection system is being used in at least 75 districts throughout New York. It can be found mounted on the ceilings of school bathrooms where cameras and microphones aren’t allowed.

When vape smoke is exhaled, it picks up on a chemical change in the air and the device automatically alerts administrators.

Derek Peterson, CEO of Soter Technologies developed the technology on Long Island back in 2017 to help students stay safe in school. He says his detection system, FlySense, is in every state, 35 countries, and every day over 100,000 notifications are sent out to administrators around the world.

"We understand when boys spray Axe body spray or girls Taylor Swift and cleaning crews spray the Lysols - we understand all that but we look and say ‘Hey that’s vape we see in the air’."

Bellport Middle School principal Dr. Jamal Colson went from getting 10 to 15 alerts a day to just a few each week since installing FlySense. He says parents are supportive of the technology.

"Because of the sort of technology, it’s becoming a vape-free campus," he said. "Many of the [parents] weren’t aware and it’s something that was a proactive approach."

Initially, students caught vaping in Bellport were suspended for a day, but administrators say that wasn't as effective. Now as a consequence, students take part in a counseling awareness program to influence positive decision-making and find alternative coping mechanisms.

"It’s about education not so much about punishment," said assistant principal Rosa Kalomiris. "It’s letting kids know these things are dangerous to your health."

Pediatric allergy and asthma specialist Dr. Robyn Kreiner with Allied Physicians Group believes there’s a link between social media influence and kids' vaping behaviors. She says it’s detrimental to a child’s brain development.

On social media, students around the country describe ways to outsmart the sensors. Some report covering them in plastic wrap. Others say they blow the smoke into their clothes.

"The brain develops up until 25 and they lose the ability to form new skills, it affects learning and has even been shown to impact their mood, impulse control," she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.