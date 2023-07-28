New York Rangers present 21 Savage with custom jersey

Drake just finished his New York takeover this week for the It's All a Blur Tour.

Drizzy performed at The Garden on Wednesday with 21 Savage, and he received a little surprise from another "21" backstage!

New York Rangers center Barclay Goodrow, who wears number 21 on his jersey, is usually shootin’ pucks in The Garden, but was shootin’ the breeze backstage with his numeric counterpart 21 Savage!

Goodrow and star defensemen, Adam Fox, presented the Atlanta rapper with a personalized 21 jersey!