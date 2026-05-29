New York Public Library unveils America 250 plans

The Brief The New York Public Library will host exhibitions, programs and events to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States. A rare handwritten copy of the Declaration of Independence will be on display July 1 through July 7 with free timed tickets. A limited-edition library card featuring the historic document will be available beginning June 1.



The New York Public Library will mark the nation’s 250th anniversary with a series of exhibitions, public programs and educational offerings centered on the founding ideals of the United States.

A boy on his dad's shoulder watches fireworks light up the Manhattan skyline during the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks celebration on the East River at Brooklyn Bridge Park on July 4, 2025 in New York. (Photo by Angelina Katsanis / AFP) (Photo by AN Expand

What we know:

The celebration, titled "250 Years of the United States at The New York Public Library," will feature special displays, free events and community-driven projects across the system, with a focus on expanding public access to historical materials and civic learning.

Timeline:

Visitors will also have a rare opportunity to view a handwritten fair copy of the Declaration of Independence by Thomas Jefferson from July 1 through July 7.

The document reflects edits made by the Second Continental Congress, including the removal of a passage condemning the slave trade.

New York Public Library facade and skyline view, Midtown Manhattan, New York City. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Free timed tickets for the display will be released beginning June 1.

In addition to exhibitions, the library plans to host free programs, performances and family-friendly activities, including scavenger hunts and educational events designed for all ages.

A public storytelling initiative, developed in partnership with StoryCorps, will launch in June to collect and archive personal reflections tied to the anniversary.

How to get the special-edition library card

A special-edition library card commemorating the 250th anniversary will be available starting June 1.

The card features a detail from the library’s rare copy of the Declaration of Independence written in Jefferson’s hand. The original document will be on display at the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building from July 1 through July 7.

New and existing cardholders can obtain the commemorative card through The New York Public Library system while supplies last.

Patrons can sign up for updates through the library to learn when and where the card will be distributed.