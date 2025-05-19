New York considering four-day workweek pilot programs

article

The Brief Two bills introducing four-day workweek pilot programs in New York are In Committee. The bills were introduced by Assemblymember Phara Souffrant Forrest. If passed, New York would be one step closer to a 32-hour workweek.



New York is considering two pilot programs to test a four-day, 32-hour workweek.

Four-day workweek

What we know:

Assemblymember Phara Souffrant Forrest, representing the 57th Assembly District in Brooklyn, has introduced two pilot programs aimed at reducing the five-day workweek to four.

One pilot program would establish a four-day workweek for state employees, and the other will offer tax incentives to private employers to run the pilot.

Both bills – Assembly Bill A5423 and Assembly Bill A5454, respectively – were introduced in February of this year; they are currently In Committee, a stage in the legislative process where bills are under consideration.

State employees

Bill A5423 would amend New York state's civil service law, requiring the state department of civil service to identify state agencies where a four-day workweek is "feasible and beneficial for at least 60 percent of state employees."

The bill also ensures that employees selected for the pilot program would not experience cuts in pay and benefits or have their hours cut to less than 36 hours per week.

Private employees

Bill A5454 would amend the state's labor law by creating the New York Smart Work Week Pilot Program. The program would offer tax credits of up to $250,000 per employer or $5,000 per participating employee as an incentive to private employers.

Data gathered by qualifying employers through surveys, interviews or other means would be used to study and evaluate the impact of workers transitioning to a four-day workweek.