New York passes law requiring landlords to notify tenants of bed bug infestations

Published  November 25, 2024 5:59pm EST
Hochul signs NY bed bug disclosure law

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a new law requiring landlords in New York to notify tenants about bed bug infestations within 72 hours. The law aims to improve tenant protections and prevent the spread of infestations. FOX 5's Michelle Ross has the story.

NEW YORK - New Yorkers have a new line of defense against one of their greatest fears: bed bugs. 

Governor Kathy Hochul signed a law Friday requiring landlords to notify tenants of a bed bug infestation within 72 hours, up from the 24 hours originally proposed by lawmakers.

The new law only requires tenants who live close to the infested apartment to be notified, a change from the original bill which initially askeddfor all tenants to be notified.

 "We're happy to notify as many folks that are potentially impacted, but you get to a certain radius where maybe it's just not as needed or it just becomes an onerous process requiring notification to every single tenant in the building," said Kenny Burgos, the CEO of the New York Apartment Association.

NYC bed bug complaints on the rise

As New York City tries to win its war against rats, an old, much smaller foe may be re-emerging. Bed bugs are back again in New York City. FOX 5 NY's Kendall Green has the story.

This new law adds to the New York City law already in place which requires the landlord to give new tenants in the five boroughs a history of any bed bugs over the last year when the lease is signed, which not all landlords have followed. 

The new law will go into effect on December 22, but the new changes negotiated with the governor will have to be approved by state lawmakers in January. 