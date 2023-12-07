These New York laws take effect in 2024

Several new laws in New York are set to take effect in 2024, from protecting tenants and employee rights to minimum wage increases across New York City, Long Island and Westchester.

Here's a look at some of them that could impact your life beginning next year.

Click here to check out new laws in New Jersey.

Minimum wage to increase

New York State will raise the minimum wage to $16 an hour for employees in New York City, Long Island and Westchester.

"In the face of steadily rising costs and inflation, this historic plan to overhaul New York's minimum wage will ensure that the wages of those hit hardest by the affordability crisis - including women, single mothers and people of color -- keep pace with the cost of living," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

Accessing employees’ social media accounts

Effective March 12, 2024, S2518A prohibits employers from requesting or requiring employees or applicants for employment to provide access to social media accounts.

College campus crime statistics

Colleges will be required to post campus crime statistics on their websites, as well as investigate hate crimes. The institutions will also be responsible for informing students about how they plan to prevent hate crimes.

"Hate has absolutely no place in our state, and we will continue to do whatever it takes to make sure every New Yorker is safe from baseless violence that stems from prejudice," Hochul said.

Free school menstrual products

Senate Bill S5913A requires menstrual products to be offered for free in non-public schools.

"From simply updating the way certain products are referred to, to expanding access to vital resources for those who may need them most, as time progresses, so should our laws," Hochul said.

Lifeguards can be 15

Lifeguards at pools, beaches and children’s camps can be 15 if they are directly supervised.

"This legislation will help address the lifeguard shortage while ensuring that our children and fellow New Yorkers are supervised and safe in the waters," Hochul said.

Protecting New York tenants

NYCHA will have to give tenants written notice about water outages and when water is not safe for drinking or cooking.

"New York has the highest percentage of renters of any state in the nation, and I’m proud to sign this legislation which will ensure tenants have additional, critical protections," Gov. Hochul said.

Statute of limitations

Gov. Hochul signed into law on Nov. 17, 2023, a bill amending the New York State Human Rights Law to extend the statute of limitations for filing claims of unlawful discrimination under state law to three years, which runs from the date of the alleged unlawful discriminatory practice. The previous deadline for initiating discrimination claims under state law was one year, except for claims of sexual harassment, which could be filed within a three-year statute of limitations period.

Wage theft charges

Effective Sept. 6, 2023, S2832A amended the penal law to streamline the way prosecutors can pursue wage theft charges on a criminal basis and bring new larceny charges for wage theft of an employee.

To see other bills and laws set to go into effect starting next year in New York, click HERE.