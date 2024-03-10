2 New York National Guard members, 1 border patrol agent killed in Texas-helicopter crash

article

Two members of the New York National Guard were killed in a helicopter crash in Texas while conducting border patrols along the US-Mexico border last Friday.

The two members have been identified as John Grassia III and Casey Frankosi, who lost their lives while on duty when the UH-72 Lakota helicopter crashed near Rio Grande City, Texas.

Grassia, 30, joined the New York State Police in April 2022 and was most recently assigned to Troop G.

"Trooper Grassia, who was dedicated to serving and protecting not only the citizens of New York State but also the citizens of the entire United States, will be remembered for his ultimate sacrifice," a Facebook post by the New York State Troopers PBA said.

His funeral arrangements are still pending.

Courtesy NYS troopers PBA (via Facebook)

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Casey Frankoski, 28, from Rensselaer, New York, was enlisted in the New York Army National Guard in 2016.

She has been serving in the New York Army National Guard since 2012.

Border Patrol agent, Chris Luna, 49, was also killed.

The UH-72 Lakota helicopter was assigned to the federal government’s border security mission when it went down, according to a statement released by Joint Task Force North, a military unit that supports Customs and Border Protection.

The injured soldier was from the New York National Guard, according to the National Guard Bureau. The soldier, whose name isn't being released, was the aircraft crew chief. The soldier remained hospitalized, according to a release posted by the New York State Division of Military & Naval Affairs.

Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, said in the release that they are "shocked and devastated" by the deaths of Frankoski and Grassia, and are "praying for the quick recovery" of the injured crew chief.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Commissioner Troy Miller said in a statement that they were "heartbroken" by the death of Luna, who is survived by his wife and two children, parents and brother.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement that they are hoping for the injured national guardsman's "swift recovery," and said his thoughts and the "deepest condolences" of the department were with the families of those killed.

Grassia, who was a New York state trooper, was from Schenectady, New York, and he enlisted in the New York Army National Guard in 2013 as a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter maintenance specialist, according to the New York State Division of Military & Naval Affairs. The release said that Frankoski, of Rensselaer, New York, enlisted in the New York Army National Guard in 2016 and she trained to become a UH-60 Black Hawk and UH-72 Lakota helicopter pilot.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement that she was "deeply saddened" by the deaths of Grassia and Frankoski.

"I am deeply saddened at the passing of two members of the New York National Guard and a member of the New York State Police during a federal deployment along our southern border. There is no greater calling than service to and defense of your country. I join the members of our National Guard and State Police, and the entire State of New York, in mourning this tragic loss. Our deepest sympathies are with the families and friends of those killed, and I remain incredibly grateful for the many service men and women who put themselves at risk every day to ensure the security of our state and our nation."

Frankoski and Grassia were assigned to Detachment 2, Company A, 1st Battalion, 244th Aviation Regiment. Luna was assigned to the Border Patrol's Rio Grande City Station.

The helicopter that crashed was assigned to the District of Columbia Army National Guard, according to the New York State Division of Military & Naval Affairs release.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Associated Press and FOX News contributed to this report.