New York minimum wage increasing on Dec. 31

The sixth minimum wage increase for workers outside of New York City enacted under the 2016-2017 New York state budget will take effect on the last day of this year.

The minimum wage for workers in Nassau County, Suffolk County, and Westchester County will rise to $15 per hour on Dec. 31, 2021.

For workers in the rest of the state (except New York City), the minimum wage will increase to $13.20 per hour. The annual increases for these workers will continue until the rate reaches $15 per hour; the percentages will be "based on economic indices, including the Consumer Price Index," according to the Department of Labor.

"The minimum wage is based on where an employee performs work," the Department of Labor states. "Workers must be paid the minimum wage rate for their work location regardless of where the main office of their employer is located."

The minimum wage for all workers in New York City has been $15 per hour since Dec. 31, 2019.

Minimum wages vary based on industry and region. You can download the Wage Order Summary here for tipped workers in the hospitality industry.

