Dream job alert? How you could become the next Mr. or Mrs. Met

Have you ever wanted to meet Mr. and Mrs. Met? Wanted to step right up and greet Mr. and Mrs. Met?

What about being Mr. or Mrs. Met?

Well, you may have the opportunity, as the New York Mets are looking for a new "Manager of Mascot Operations" to "work with" the iconic mascots.

"We are seeking a high-energy, enthusiastic individual to represent our brand as our Mascot," the Mets posted in a job listing. "The ideal candidate will have a strong passion for entertainment and a knack for engaging and interacting with fans of all ages. The Mascot will attend various events, both on and off-site, to promote our brand and create a fun and dynamic environment."

If you're interested, you'd better get your applications in quick, as candidates must be able to audition the evening of May 15th.

The Manager of Mascot Operations is slated to make anywhere from $67,000 to $89,000 a year.

Mr. Met, who first appeared as a cartoon in 1963, made his first live appearance in front of fans in 1964. He is believed to be the first mascot in Major League Baseball to exist in live-action form.

His female companion, Mrs. Met, was originally introduced in 1975, before being reintroduced in 2013.



