New York Marathon winner banned for 5 years for doping

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The Brief The 2021 New York Marathon winner has been banned for five years after he admitted to doping, according to The Associated Press. Korir tested positive for continuous erythropoietin receptor activator, which is a modern version of an erythropoietin. His ban will expire in January 2031.



The 2021 New York Marathon winner has been banned for five years after he admitted to doping, according to The Associated Press.

Marathon winner banned

What we know:

Marathon winner Albert Korir has been banned from the New York Marathon for five years after he admitted to doping.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 05: Albert Korir of Kenya celebrates at the finish line after earning a silver in the Men's Division during the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon on November 05, 2023 in Central Park in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Expand

Korir tested positive for continuous erythropoietin receptor activator (CERA), which is a modern version of an erythropoietin (EPO).

EPO is a performance-enhancing hormone that increases red blood cell production.

The Athletics Integrity Unit, an organization dedicated to combating doping in athletics, said in its verdict that all his results since October will be disqualified, but he will be allowed to keep his 2021 New York title.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 03: Albert Korir of Keny poses after receiving a third place medal for his finish in the Professional Men’s Open Division during the 2024 TCS New York City Marathon on November 03, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Expand

Korir's ban will expire in January 2031.