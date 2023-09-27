Liberty even series 1-1, instilling hope into New York sports fans

The excitement surrounding New York Liberty’s pursuit of a championship couldn’t be overstated ahead of their postseason match against the Connecticut Suns in game 2 Tuesday night.

"The New York Liberty are the hottest ticket in town." —

"We’re really excited. This is huge for Brooklyn," one fan exclaimed.

"It’s just been a wild ride to support New York liberty, their highs their lows and to see them just reach this level is absolutely freaking incredible," added another long-time Liberty fan.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Breanna Stewart #30 of the New York Liberty is awarded 2023 Kia WNBA Most Valuable Player before the first half against the Connecticut Sun during Game Two of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs semifinals at Barclays Center on Expand

"The 2023 MVP so you know she’s going to come out with an MVP game tonight." — Liberty fan

With The Mets, the Yankees out of playoff contention and the Jets and Giants off to disappointing starts, the Liberty holds the torch in New York professional sports with fans’ eyes fixed on the franchises’ first championship.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Tiffany Hayes #15 of the Connecticut Sun dribbles as Courtney Vandersloot #22 of the New York Liberty defends during the first half of Game Two of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs semifinals at Barclays Center on September 26 Expand

Fans were fired up surrounding the league's top superlative awarded to Breanna Stewart for the second time.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Courtney Vandersloot #22 of the New York Liberty dribbles against Tiffany Hayes #15 of the Connecticut Sun during the first half during Game Two of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs semifinals at Barclays Center on September 2 Expand

Ahead of the season Liberty signed their big 3 —including Stewart, Courtney Vandersloot and Jonquel Jones transforming their shot at a WNBA Finals appearance.

Temple University Head Women's basketball Coach Diane Richardson, the mom of 2022’s league MVP Jonquel Jones wouldn’t have missed Monday's matchup for the world.

"We jumped the car and came up, and we’re going to come up every game, so it’s exciting," Richardson told FOX 5 as heading into the game.

Beaming with pride, she shared her message to her daughter ahead of Game 2.

"Play hard. Both sides of the court. And get a double double," said Richardson.

Liberty's match up following Tuesday's victory over the Suns is Friday in Connecticut at 7:30pm.

So far, the series is tied 1-1.